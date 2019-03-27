Community Harvest in need of food donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Community Harvest Food Bank says they are in need of several food items that are in low supply.

“Right now, we are running low on canned proteins and other foods that we distribute to kids, seniors, Veterans, and families,” said Carmen Cumberland, Executive President. “We are asking for help from our extremely generous community.”

Food items needed include:

canned vegetables

canned soups

canned meats

peanut butter

boxed meals

macaroni and cheese

pasta

Community Harvest Food Bank gives out more than one million pounds of food each month, serving 85,000 people each year.

To give food or make a donation, you can visit the food bank at 999 East Tillman Road in Fort Wayne between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Money can also be given online here.