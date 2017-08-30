Community Harvest Food Bank announces after school meal locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Community Harvest Food Bank has announced its after school meal locations.

Children suffering from food insecurity are welcome to receive meals at the following sites:

Euell Wilson Center – 1512 Oxford St.

Monday through Friday, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Weisser Park – 802 Eckart St.

Monday through Friday, 5 – 6 p.m.

Jennings Recreation Center – 1330 McCulloch St.

Monday through Friday, 5 – 6 p.m.

Cooper Community Center – 2300 Clinton & Lafayette

Monday through Friday, 5 – 6 p.m.

McMillen Park Community Center – 3901 Abbott St.

Monday through Friday, 5 – 6 p.m.

Meals are prepared and served by volunteers and youth program staff with food provided by Community Harvest Food Bank.