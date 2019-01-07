Community Harvest Food Bank announces new Huntington Farm Wagon location

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – Community Harvest Food Bank recently announced a new Farm Wagon location in Huntington.

The mobile pantry shop will begin distributing fresh produce and dairy to food-insecure families beginning February 6.

The Farm Wagon mobile pantry program currently makes 84 stops every month across nine counties, distributing fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products directly to people in need.

The new Huntington Farm Wagon will operate on the first and third Wednesday of every month.

Those in need of assistance should bring a box or container to 1330 S. Jefferson Street, where the Farm Wagon truck will arrive at 1 p.m. for distributions.