Community Foundation to invest in Electric Works project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Community Foundation has announced that it is investing $500,000 into the Electric Works project, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Brad Little, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, says “There is no doubt that Fort Wayne continues to stay relevant by advancing bold and transformative projects. The Community Foundation sees this as another opportunity to invest in the future of Fort Wayne and the region. Similar to our support and participation in the Riverfront and The Landing projects, we want to see the momentum continue.”

The Electric Works project, at the former General Electric campus, includes 18 buildings, 39 acres and more than 1.2 million square feet. The estimated cost of phase one of the project is $248 million which includes around 712,000 square feet.