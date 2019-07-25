Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne launches Electric Works charity fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new fund has been created to help support charitable activities related to Electric Works.

The Community Foundation’s Electric Works Innovation and Neighborhood Renewal Fund was launched to support, promote and foster charitable activities associated with the project’s development, such as:

Research and development related to life sciences, health, technology and agriculture

Education and programming

Small business development by connecting entrepreneurs, providing technical assistance and supporting the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Development of space to promote collaborative work, co-working and community gathering opportunities

Neighborhood revitalization

Research on innovative housing and community development strategies

Those interested in contributing to the fund should visit cfgfw.org/donate.

Electric Works’ developer, RTM Ventures, has until the end of November to close on financial deals related to the project.