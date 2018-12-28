Community Foundation awards round of grants to Allen County groups

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is awarding over $315,000 in grants to community organizations in Allen County. The funds will be distributed to 17 nonprofit groups.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is a public charitable foundation that has been working toward the betterment of the Fort Wayne community since 1922. The organization works to improve the quality of life by being a positive motivator in the community with projects like building permanent endowments, promoting effective grant-making, fostering philanthropy, stimulating community dialogue and helping donors achieve their charitable goals.

The grants are intended to help community organizations fund general operating support. The recipients span from programs that offer mental health counseling and youth development programs to historical restoration and community theatre. The organizations that received grants are: