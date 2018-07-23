Community Foundation awards grants to Allen County organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS): Two dozen nonprofits in Allen County are benefiting from an infusion of new grant funding.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has awarded more than $580,000 in community impact grants to organizations it says are “undertaking our community’s most critical work.”

The grants cover various projects for the recipients, such as arts and cultural programs, youth leadership development, college readiness, and programs for homeless families. See the full list of recipients below: