Community Foundation awards grants to Allen County organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (INSIDE INDIANA BUSINESS): Two dozen nonprofits in Allen County are benefiting from an infusion of new grant funding.
The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has awarded more than $580,000 in community impact grants to organizations it says are “undertaking our community’s most critical work.”
The grants cover various projects for the recipients, such as arts and cultural programs, youth leadership development, college readiness, and programs for homeless families. See the full list of recipients below:
- A Hope Center Pregnancy & Relationship Center ($5,000) – Earn While You Learn program
- Allen County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ($10,000) – Safe shelter for homeless pets
- Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne ($30,000) – Arts and cultural programs
- Audiences Unlimited ($14,000) – Cultural programs for people with limited access to arts
- Blessings in a Backpack ($7,500) – Weekend nutrition for low-income children
- Boy Scouts of America – Anthony Wayne Area Council ($20,000) – Youth leadership development
- Community Action of Northeast Indiana d/b/a Brightpoint ($32,000) – Covering Kids and Families of Northeast Indiana program
- Embassy Theatre Foundation ($35,000) – Maintenance and operation of the historical theatre
- Fort Wayne Community Educational Center d/b/a N.I.D.L. ($2,000) – Archive materials for Diversity Library
- Fort Wayne Museum of Art ($30,000) – Arts and arts education programming in Allen County
- Fort Wayne Urban League ($25,000) – College Readiness Program
- Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana ($20,000) – Leadership development programs for girls in grades K-12
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne ($20,000) – Homeownership program
- Harold W. McMillen Center for Health Education ($30,000) – Health education programs
- Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry ($10,000) – Processing donated meat for local food pantries
- Literacy Alliance ($30,000) – High school equivalency learning centers, literacy programs, and tutoring services for Allen County adults
- Martin Luther King Montessori School ($35,000) – Preschool Montessori education
- Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne ($30,000) – Furniture bank and Beds4Kids program
- Neighborlink Fort Wayne ($10,000) – Home maintenance and repair for low-income and disabled homeowners
- Northeast Indiana Public Radio ($20,000) – Music, entertainment, and public discussion for two public radio stations
- Super Shot ($25,000) – Childhood immunization program in Allen County
- Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities ($50,000) – Therapeutic, educational, wellness, and recreational programs
- Vincent Village ($45,000) – Programs for homeless families
- YWCA Northeast Indiana ($45,000) – Domestic violence, addictions, and racial justice services