Community Foundation awards $3M in grants

ELKHART COUNTY (Inside Indiana Business): The Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors has approved more than $3 million of new and multi-year grants to dozens of nonprofits and programs throughout Elkhart County.
The grants were given in the categories of placemaking, kids and families, and career pathways, reflecting the priorities of the Community Foundation.
“We have a strong community of nonprofits who are working hard to make our community better,” said Candy Yoder, chief program officer. “Our committees, staff and board appreciate the hard work being done to open doors in a variety of ways in our community.”
The grants awarded, by category, between July and mid-October include:
Placemaking grants totaling $1,376,696
- Goshen Health Foundation, $500,000, capital campaign for Goshen Health construction of new hospital tower ($500,000 annually for three years)
- American Red Cross, $30,000, home fire relief in Elkhart County
- Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, $42,666, truck
- Wellfield Botanic Garden, $50,000, memorial garden planning
- Goshen Theater, $500,000, Phase II renovation
- 10 grants of $25,000 or less totaled $42,330
- 20 grants for seasonal support of activities and events across the county totaled $211,700
Kids and Families grants totaling $1,156,537
- Bashor Children’s Home, $500,000, building expansion/renovation
- Central Christian Church, $15,000, building improvements for childcare ministry
- Child and Parent Services, $29,230, Triple P staff training
- Center for Healing and Hope, $50,000, challenge grant for capacity building
- Cultivate Culinary School and Catering, $85,000, renovation
- Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership, $20,000, Positively Elkhart County school program
- Maple City Health Care Center, $156,000, dental care program for children
- REAL Services, $30,000, Elkhart County Meals on Wheels
- Women’s Care Center, $98,000, Focus on Healthy Babies (second year of grant)
- 13 grants of $25,000 or less totaled $173,307
Career Pathways grants totaling $396,429
- Concord Community Schools, $79,000, Careers Unlimited Bus for Education challenge grant
- enFocus, $100,000, Talent attraction and civic innovation
- The Crossing, $100,000, Elkhart Training Center capital project
- University of Notre Dame, $54,179, Elkhart Catalyst expansion
- Eight grants of $25,000 or less totaled $63,250
Opportunity Fund totaling $209,585
- South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership support, $100,000
- 28 grants for sponsorships and memberships, $109,585
Donors gave $22 million to the foundation during the fiscal year 2018-19. The organization was able to award a total of $33 million in grants during the fiscal year from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.