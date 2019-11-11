Community Foundation awards $3M in grants

The Community Foundation of Elkhart County’s Board of Directors has approved more than $3 million of new and multi-year grants to dozens of nonprofits and programs throughout Elkhart County.

The grants were given in the categories of placemaking, kids and families, and career pathways, reflecting the priorities of the Community Foundation.

“We have a strong community of nonprofits who are working hard to make our community better,” said Candy Yoder, chief program officer. “Our committees, staff and board appreciate the hard work being done to open doors in a variety of ways in our community.”

The grants awarded, by category, between July and mid-October include:

Placemaking grants totaling $1,376,696

Goshen Health Foundation, $500,000, capital campaign for Goshen Health construction of new hospital tower ($500,000 annually for three years)

American Red Cross, $30,000, home fire relief in Elkhart County

Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County, $42,666, truck

Wellfield Botanic Garden, $50,000, memorial garden planning

Goshen Theater, $500,000, Phase II renovation

10 grants of $25,000 or less totaled $42,330

20 grants for seasonal support of activities and events across the county totaled $211,700

Kids and Families grants totaling $1,156,537

Bashor Children’s Home, $500,000, building expansion/renovation

Central Christian Church, $15,000, building improvements for childcare ministry

Child and Parent Services, $29,230, Triple P staff training

Center for Healing and Hope, $50,000, challenge grant for capacity building

Cultivate Culinary School and Catering, $85,000, renovation

Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership, $20,000, Positively Elkhart County school program

Maple City Health Care Center, $156,000, dental care program for children

REAL Services, $30,000, Elkhart County Meals on Wheels

Women’s Care Center, $98,000, Focus on Healthy Babies (second year of grant)

13 grants of $25,000 or less totaled $173,307

Career Pathways grants totaling $396,429

Concord Community Schools, $79,000, Careers Unlimited Bus for Education challenge grant

enFocus, $100,000, Talent attraction and civic innovation

The Crossing, $100,000, Elkhart Training Center capital project

University of Notre Dame, $54,179, Elkhart Catalyst expansion

Eight grants of $25,000 or less totaled $63,250

Opportunity Fund totaling $209,585

South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership support, $100,000

28 grants for sponsorships and memberships, $109,585

Donors gave $22 million to the foundation during the fiscal year 2018-19. The organization was able to award a total of $33 million in grants during the fiscal year from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.