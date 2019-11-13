Commodity Classic Registration Now Open

Registration and housing for America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience officially opens at 10:00 a.m. Central on Wednesday, November 13.

The 2020 Commodity Classic will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, Feb. 29 in San Antonio, Texas. To register, reserve hotel rooms, and sign up for email updates, visit CommodityClassic.com.

Early discounts on registration end January 9, 2020.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic features a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers, unique optional tours and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.

“Commodity Classic is unlike any other agriculture event because every experience, every educational session, and every speaker at Commodity Classic is selected by farmers, for farmers,” said Bob Bowman, an Iowa farmer and co-chair of the 2020 Commodity Classic. “You’ll be among the best farmers, the best education, the best technology and innovation, and the best agribusinesses—all under one roof.”

A complete schedule of events is available at CommodityClassic.com.

Commodity Classic is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Source: Commodity Classic News Release