Commodity Classic Launches Podcast on Farm Stress, Mental Health

Commodity Classic, in partnership with the National Association of Farm Broadcasters, has produced a powerful podcast program dealing with farm stress and mental health. The program entitled “Mental Health on the Farm” features four panelists, each with a unique and personal perspective on the issue.

The podcast is now available at CommodityClassic.com. The program is available as a full-length podcast for download (49 minutes) or in four individual episodes ranging in length from 11 to 13 minutes that can be played right on the Commodity Classic website. Several radio stations across the Midwest will also be airing the program and/or offering it on their streaming or podcast platforms this week.

The program panelists include:

Ted Matthews, a rural mental health professional from Minnesota with more than 30 years’ experience;

Adrienne DeSutter, an Illinois farm wife who holds a master’s degree in counseling;

Lowell Neitzel, a Kansas farmer who shares his story of struggling with depression; and

Jason Medows, a Missouri cattle farmer and pharmacist who has created a rural mental health podcast entitled “Ag State of Mind.”

The program is moderated by Pam Jahnke, a long-time Wisconsin farm broadcaster. Photos and bios of the participants are available at CommodityClassic.com.

The launch of the podcast coincides with the upcoming 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic, which is being delivered digitally March 2-5, 2021. This year’s event focuses on education with more than 50 educational sessions on the schedule, including Learning Center sessions, What’s New Sessions, three Executive Roundtables and two General Sessions.

Registration is free to the first 5,000 farmers and $20 for all others. Registration is open at CommodityClassic.com.

Premier Sponsors of the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic are AGCO, Bayer, Case IH, Corteva Agriscience, John Deere and United Soybean Board/Soy Checkoff.

Champion Sponsors are BASF and Syngenta. Key Sponsors are Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., Kubota, New Holland, Pioneer, Precision Planting and Valent U.S.A.

Source: Commodity Classic news release