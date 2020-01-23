Commodity Classic Discounted Registration Fees End January 29

Only a few days remain to take advantage of registration discounts for the 2020 Commodity Classic to be held Feb. 27-29 in San Antonio, Tex.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020, is the last day the discounts will be in effect.

Registration fees vary depending on the number of days attended. Full registration covers all three days of the event, and one-day registrations are also available. Members of the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Sorghum Producers and National Association of Wheat Growers receive additional discounts on registration.

All registration and housing reservations should be made online at www.commodityclassic.com. Experient is the official registration and housing provider for Commodity Classic. In order to stay at an official Commodity Classic hotel, reservations must be made only through Experient to ensure favorable rates, reasonable terms and confirmed hotel rooms.

The 2020 Commodity Classic will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The convention center will house all Commodity Classic events, including the Welcome Reception, General Session, Evening of Entertainment, Trade Show, Learning Center Sessions and What’s New Sessions.

A detailed schedule of events is also available on the website.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused convention and trade show, produced by the National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Source: Commodity Classic press release