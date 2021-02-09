Commodity Classic Announces 2021 Schedule of Events

The tentative schedule for the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic has been announced. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event is being presented digitally on March 2-5, 2021. The 2021 Commodity Classic, originally scheduled for San Antonio, Texas, in early March, is the Silver Anniversary of America’s largest farmer-owned, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.

Registration is now open at CommodityClassic.com. Thanks to the generous support of sponsors, the first 5,000 farmers who register can do so at no charge. All other attendees can register for $20. The registration fee includes access to the entire week’s program as well as access to archived sessions through April 30, 2021.

“Education is a significant emphasis of this year’s Commodity Classic and that is clearly evidenced by the fact that we have more than 50 sessions scheduled over 3-1/2 days,” said Brad Doyle, an Arkansas soybean farmer and co-chair of the 2021 Commodity Classic. “This is an outstanding schedule of information, insight and innovation that is sure to have something of value for every farmer.”

“The 2021 schedule includes Learning Centers on a wide range of topics from soil health to grain marketing, from stress management to pest management and much, much more,” said Anthony Bush, a corn farmer from Ohio and co-chair of the 2021 Commodity Classic. “We’re also offering more What’s New Sessions than ever before, showcasing the latest innovations, technology and services designed to help farmers improve efficiency and profitability.”

The week’s schedule also includes three Executive Roundtables, during which the leaders from some of the nation’s top agribusiness companies and organizations will discuss their perspectives on the future of their industry and agriculture in general.

The Opening General Session kicks off the 2021 Commodity Classic at noon Central on Tuesday, March 2 and will feature a discussion between the leaders of the five associations that present Commodity Classic annually: American Soybean Association (ASA) President Kevin Scott; National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) President John Linder; National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) President Dave Milligan; National Sorghum Producers (NSP) Chairman Kody Carson; and Ag Chair for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), Todd Stucke who serves as the Senior Vice President, Product Support & Strategic Projects for Kubota Tractor Corporation.

The Closing General Session starts at 11:30 a.m. Central on Friday, March 5 and will feature a high-ranking government official discussing the outlook for agriculture. Both General Sessions are sponsored by Corteva Agriscience.

The schedule also includes evening sessions from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday featuring well-known ag personalities.

Premier Sponsors of the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic are AGCO, Bayer, Case IH, Corteva Agriscience, John Deere and United Soybean Board/Soy Checkoff.

Champion Sponsors are BASF and Syngenta. Key Sponsors are Kubota/Great Plains, New Holland, Pioneer, Precision Planting and Valent.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Source: Commodity Classic news release