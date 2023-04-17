Commissioners appoint new Director of Allen County Department of Environmental Management

Allen County, Ind. (Allen County Board of Commissioners Press Release) – On April 12, 2023, Allen County Board of Commissioners appointed Stacie Hubbert to be the new Director of the Allen County Department of Environmental Management. She succeeds the recently retired Tom Fox.

Director Hubbert is no stranger to the department, having worked for the county for 27 years. Before that she got her start in the solid waste industry as an intern for the City of Fort Wayne. She assisted the Helmke administration implementing the first curbside recycling program. She was hired into the county as a Program Manager to what was then referred to as the Solid Waste Management District.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners shared in a joint statement, “We are pleased to promote Stacie into this new role and are confident that she is the person best suited to lead the department following the retirement of Tom Fox.” Director Hubbert is on the forefront of anticipating and creating solutions for emerging waste streams, such as lithium batteries. She serves as the Environmental Chair on the Local Emergency Planning Committee and works along with other state and national committees.

Director Hubbert shares, “My main goals for the future include leading this department and taking it to the next level – making solid waste disposal a sustainable and accessible option for residents of Allen County. We’ve got a great team and momentum. I’m excited to see where we’ll go.”