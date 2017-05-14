Commission recommends tuition increases below 1.4 percent

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is calling for the state’s public colleges and universities to limit annual tuition increases to less than 1.4 percent in the next two school years.

The recommendations the commission adopted hold the increases in tuition and mandatory fees to between 0 and 1.4 percent.

Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers says the targets aim to ensure college is affordable for students and families. She adds that recent tuition increases are the lowest in nearly three decades.

Authority for setting tuition rates ultimately rests with the board of trustees at each college or university. Nine of 16 public colleges met the commission’s last two-year recommendation.

Indiana colleges must hold a public hearing within 30 days of the commission setting the tuition and fee targets.