Comcast investing more than one million in Taylor Street location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Comcast officials are investing more than one million dollars into their Taylor Street location. Two planned phases are already underway, with a possible third phase down the road.

Phase One includes expansions of the Fort Wayne building, located at 720 Taylor Street, which means better offices, more meeting spaces for clients and better access to products for customers. Phase One is nearing the finish line with Phase Two set to begin at the start of 2018. During Phase Two, Comcast customers will be even more impacted as additional information, products and displays will be made available.

Mike Wilson, Director of Public Relations for Comcast tells WOWO News, the Taylor Street location will remain open for business during all of the construction and renovation phases, but with the new upgrades, comes the need for more employees.

“We’re always looking to hire at Comcast and we are growing in Fort Wayne, so we are looking for technicians, for people in business services… we do have a lot of good opportunities up front working with customers, people who are in business services, doing business to business sales and of course people who are out actually connecting people’s cable.”

For more information on employment opportunities click here.

Meantime, despite the rumors of people “cutting the cable,” Wilson says, Fort Wayne’s appetite for service is actually growing.

“…and that carries across the entirety of the state so really dispelling a lot of the cord cutter myths that people are getting rid of their cable across the state of Indiana. For example, last year, Comcast was up over 10 percent in total.”