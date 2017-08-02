Comcast donates school supplies to Boys & Girls Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne is giving out school supplies to their members.

Comcast donated and distributed the supplies to members at the club on Fairfield Avenue Wednesday morning. Joe Jordan, president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, says donation this will help hundreds of kids:

“We serve close to 500 every day, so all of our kids will benefit from it. We make sure to figure out what kids are going to need help with supplies.”

Jordan says they will take a survey from parents whose kids need additional supplies, and then pass those out.

The Boys and Girls Club serves more than 3000 kids each year at their four locations in Fort Wayne. Jordan says Comcast also offers an internet access program to their members who otherwise can’t afford high-speed internet access.