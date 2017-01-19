Columbus, Indiana, erects signs as Pence’s hometown

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) – Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s hometown of Columbus, Indiana, is erecting signs at the gates to the south central Indiana city declaring it’s his hometown.

Columbus firefighters began measuring Thursday morning for the placement of the signs on poles along U.S. 31 on the north side of the city and State Road 46 on the west side.

The signs were to be erected by about 11:30 a.m. Friday, just before Pence is sworn in as vice president in Washington.

Pence will be the sixth vice president from Indiana and the first since Huntington’s Dan Quayle in 1989-93 under former President George H.W. Bush.

Columbus has a population of about 46,000 and is 50 miles south of Indianapolis.