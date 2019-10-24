Columbia Street Landing streetscape unveiled

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined representatives from the Model Group and Greater Fort Wayne Inc to celebrate the completion of the completion of the West Columbia Street streetscape. The area, known as “The Landing” now boasts a pedestrian friendly plaza, complete with trees, benches and upgraded lighting as well as a gateway at the intersection of Columbia and Calhoun Streets.

Mayor Henry told WOWO News that The Landing represents a very important part of Fort Wayne’s history and is the centerpiece of downtown revitalization efforts. He said that called for a very unique and special streetscape.

Infrastructure upgrades include a new 12 inch water main, replacing a 10 inch cast iron main that was more than a hundred years old. Above ground, the sidewalk, curbs and asphalt have been replaced with a continuous stretch of architectural concrete, making the sidewalk and street level with entrances to stores. Sculptural steel gates at both the Harrison Street and Calhoun Street intersections will allow one way traffic when open in order to make deliveries to businesses possible.

The intersection of West Columbia and Harrison Street has been raised to create a tabletop intersection designed to slow traffic for pedestrian safety. That intersection also includes a portion of the Urban Trail which is intended to encourage more walking and biking by providing a 10 foot wide path at sidewalk elevation that links major downtown destinations with the Rivergreenway.

The 32.2 million dollar project includes renovation of seven existing buildings and construction of one new building, bringing 70 new apartments and 56,000 square feet of commercial space. The Landing was Fort Wayne’s central business district for more than a century, due to its proximity to the Wabash & Erie Canal as well as the railroad. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.