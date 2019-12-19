Columbia City Woman charged with robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Columbia City woman is is charged with robbery after police say she tried to steal from a Fort Wayne Meijer last month.

Amanda Bolling, 31, was charged Thursday in Allen Superior Court according to the Journal Gazette.

Court documents reveal employees noticed Bolling taking items quickly at the store on Lima Road back on Nov. 22, including baby clothes, jewelry, electronics and a coffeemaker before trying to leave the store without paying.

After asset protection detectives tried to stop Bolling, she allegedly pulled a can of pepper spray and sprayed the detectives in the face.

Bolling was arrested Sunday. She is charged with level 3 felony robbery and could face up to 16 years in prison.