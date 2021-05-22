Columbia City rattled in Saturday morning explosion

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – Residents in Columbia City were rattled by an explosion Saturday morning.

The explosion occurred in a warehouse near Dollar General on Line Street. According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department‘s Facebook page, power is out throughout the area, impacting traffic signals.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking that residents avoid the Line Steet area as fire crews are currently battling the warehouse fire.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information comes in.