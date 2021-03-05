Columbia City manufacturer lands key investment

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Columbia City-based manufacturer 80/20 Inc. has received an investment from a private equity firm co-headquartered in Boston and Cleveland. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, MPE Partners says its investment will position 80/20 for accelerated growth.

80/20 manufactures multi-function aluminum building systems for a variety of applications, including robotics, material handling, and industrial manufacturing.

MPE Partner Joe Machado says the goal of the investment is to accentuate 80/20’s brand, capabilities, product offerings, and customer and distributor relationships. 80/20 Chief Executive Officer Patrick Buesching calls the investment an “incredible opportunity.”

“With MPE’s investment we have access to financial and operational resources that will propel us to be an even better partner to our customers and distributors,” said Buesching. “80/20 was founded on the belief that we should always strive for improvement and find opportunities to evolve and become even better so we can do more for our customers. This is the next step on the path to achieving more.”

MPE did not specify whether any jobs would be created as a result of the investment.