Columbia City man sentenced for unemployment fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 56-year-old Whitley County man will spend a year on probation after pleading guilty to unemployment fraud.

Kevin Judkins of Columbia City pleaded guilty last month and was sentenced recently, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The agency says an employee of the Department of Workforce Development was looking through records and found that Judkins was working and receiving wages, while also claiming unemployment benefits at the same time.

He was also ordered to repay more than $1,700 for the benefits he collected.