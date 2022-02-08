Columbia City Man Charged In ISP Child Exploitation Investigation

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): A task force investigation has led to the arrest of a Columbia City man on suspicion of child sex crimes.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, Indiana State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began the probe after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported that an online account had been used for child exploitation.

The investigation led to Nicholas Egner, 31, who police believe operated the account. Prosecutors reviewed the findings and issued an arrest warrant, which was executed on Saturday at a home on Old Trail Road with the assistance of the Columbia City Police Department. Egner was booked into the Whitley County Jail. He is charged with five felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Bond was set at $30,000.