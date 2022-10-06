Columbia City man arrested for child pornography

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Release) – A nine month investigation initiated by the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) in February 2022, has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia City man on multiple felony charges related to Child Pornography.

The investigation began after the task force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an online account had been used for child exploitation. The investigation revealed the owner of the online account to be Christopher Honeycutt, 19, of Columbia City.

After reviewing the findings of the investigation, the Whitley County Prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for Honeycutt’s arrest.

Yesterday at approximately 4:00pm, officers with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department located Honeycutt at his Columbia City residence. Honeycutt was taken into custody with out incident and the subsequently booked into the Whitley County jail under a $30,000.00 surety bond pending his initial appearance in the Whitley County courts.

Arrested: Christopher Honeycutt, 19, Columbia City, IN

Charges:

Possession of Child Pornography (less than 12 yrs of age) Class Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography (bestiality) Class Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography (depicting force) Class Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography (physically resists) Class Level 5 Felony

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Whitley County Prosecutor’s and Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.

All criminal charges noted in this release are merely accusations at this point, and all criminal suspects named are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.