Columbia City Man Adds Name To Third District Congressional Race

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Another name can be added to the list in the race for Indiana’s Third Congressional District. Scott Wise of Columbia City, a 20+ year electric worker announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the upcoming May 2024 GOP primary for Indiana’s 3rd U.S. House district on Monday morning.

Aside from his career, Wise has served on the Whitley County Council, the Columbia City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Weatherhead Federal Credit Union Board of Directors, and has donated time to many organizations, and youth sports teams. The 56-year-old is a graduate from Westview Jr. Sr. High School, IU – South Bend, and also attended Ball State University.

According to a release from Wise’ campaign, his three main campaign focuses are Education for Empowerment, rooting out corruption, and being a champion of limited government.