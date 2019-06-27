Columbia City company to expand

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Columbia City-based DOT America Inc. has announced plans to further expand its Whitley County operations. The Whitley County Economic Development Corp. says the medical coating technology provider plans to add 10 jobs at its facility in the Blue River Industrial Park by 2021.

The company, a subsidiary of Germany-based DOT GmbH, is investing $374,000 into the project, the majority of which is being used for renovations, according to the Whitley EDC. Since 2014, nearly $8 million has been invested in the Columbia City operation, including a $3.2 million expansion in 2017.

“Growth has occurred here at DOT America faster than we expected. There has been a real need for our capabilities in the area and we are proud to base DOT America in Columbia City and Whitley County,” DOT America Chief Executive Officer Michael Venturini said in a news release. “The people make me proud to offer new jobs in Whitley County as we continue to expand.”

DOT America currently employs 32 workers in Columbia City.

The Columbia City Community Improvement Program has approved up to $10,000 in training grants for the expansion. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has also provided $55,000 in incentives due to the company’s plans to bring the jobs to Columbia City.