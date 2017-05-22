Colony Bay Apartments evacuated due to fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Colony Bay Apartments were evacuated Monday night after flames broke out in one of the units.

Fire crews were called to the apartments on Covington Road, just after 8:00 p.m., in reference to heavy smoke. Once on the scene, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one unit. However, the smoke still spread throughout the four story apartment building.

The smoke was cleared before residents were allowed to return. No injuries were reported, but crews are still trying to figure out how the blaze got started.