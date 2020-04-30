Coliseum ticket office reopens Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County War Memorial Ticket Office will reopen on Friday, May 1.

Hours will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have tickets to cancelled Komets games or NCAA basketball events, you can return them for a full refund. Also, if you cannot attend the Lynyrd Snynyrd concert on Sept. 18, you can return those tickets for a full refund. However, only tickets purchased at the ticket office should be returned at the coliseum.

Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster have already been refunded for cancelled events. Tickets for the concert purchased on Ticketmaster may be refunded here from May 1 through May 30.

For a full list of upcoming events at the coliseum, click here.