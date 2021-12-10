Coliseum names Melanie Henkes new EVP and General Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There’s someone new in charge of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

After a nationwide search to replace the now-retired Randy Brown, the Coliseum’s board of trustees have chosen Melanie Henkes to take the reins as of January 10th, 2022.

Henkes is “an inclusive leader known for collaboration,” a Coliseum press release says. “She brings a wealth of experience in sales and general management, most recently serving as the General Manager for a multi-purpose arena in Portland, Maine. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Retail and Sports Management from the University of South Carolina – Columbia and a Master of Business Administration degree from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina.”

“Melanie has an impressive background and we are excited to have her provide leadership and management for the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum,” said Dennis Sutton, President of the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Board of Trustees.

In her new role, Henkes will be responsible for the overall administration, supervision, and operation of the premier regional sporting and major event venue.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity to join the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and I’m looking forward to working with my new team,” said Henkes.