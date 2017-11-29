Coliseum named among world’s best venues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A venue in Fort Wayne has been named among the best in the world.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum was ranked 3rd among similar-sized venues by Venues Today, a leading international trade publication that covers the business side of entertainment and sports.

Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown tells the News-Sentinel he anticipates the Coliseum finishing a “great year” strongly with a sold-out Trans-Siberian Orchestra show tonight.

The Coliseum outranked the three other Midwest venues that managed to make the list: the iWireless Center in Moline, IL, the Ford Center in Evansville, and the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.