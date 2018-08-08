Coliseum board approves parking rate increases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s about to cost a little more to park at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

Blaming a rise in utility costs, the Coliseum’s Board of Trustees approved an increase to all of its parking rates Tuesday.

The News-Sentinel reports that standard parking will go up $1 to $6, preferred parking will rise $2 to $10, RV parking will go up $3 to $18, and VIP parking will go up $5 to $25.

General Manager Randy Brown says the facilities utility bills are expected to double by 2019, adding that compared to similar venues, parking at the Coliseum is still “a bargain.” The paper reports increased utility and other expenses are projected at an extra $299,000, with the increase expected to just barely surpass that number.