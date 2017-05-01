Coldwater Road latest road project for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): How much road work is too much?

That’s a question some may be asking as the city of Fort Wayne is in the middle of a number of public works projects, including Wednesday’s start of lane closures on Coldwater Road between Coliseum and Washington Center Roads.

City spokesman Frank Suarez tells our Partners in News at ABC21 the city’s in the middle of a campaign to fix up roads throughout the Summit City:

“It’s a record amount of investment, in the history of the city, that the Mayor has committed to. So we’ll be doing these projects throughout the city,” Suarez says.

Mayor Tom Henry and the City Council has committed $100-million over the past four years to the work, which also includes upgrades to Clinton Street, Dupont Road, Bass Road, and State Boulevard.