“Coffee with a Cop” set for Downtown Fort Wayne Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): You’ll have a chance to get to know some of the area’s bravest men and women this weekend in Fort Wayne.

The public is invited to a “Coffee with a Cop” event at the Barr Street Market in Downtown Fort Wayne tomorrow morning from 9am to 11am.

Officers from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police, Allen County Sheriff, Indiana Conservation Department, and Indiana State Excise Police will be on-hand for informal talks with the public.

Sgt. Ron Galaviz of the Indiana State Police says the majority of contacts police have with the public come during emergency or emotional situations, so this is a way to let people feel safe and comfortable getting to know the “boys and girls in blue.”