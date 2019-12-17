Coats for Kids sees record need in 2019 and a record response

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): With winter weather here, an annual Fort Wayne fundraiser that gets new and used coats into the hands of kids has taken center-stage.

According to our partners in news at ABC-21, Coats for Kids volunteers have been collecting coats for several weeks, and are now in the process of distributing them across Fort Wayne and Allen County. Coats for Kids says this was a record year for need and for the community response.

Last year, 65 schools and social service organizations asked for help. This year, that number grew to more than 125. Over the past 20 years, more than 66,000 coats have been distributed to over 100 schools and social service agencies.

Community Harvest Food Bank donated space at their warehouse for Coats for Kids volunteers to help sort and pack coats.