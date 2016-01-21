George Noory

George Noory, host of the nationally syndicated program Coast to Coast AM, says if he wasn’t a national radio talk show host, he’d be in politics. Heard by millions of listeners, Coast To Coast AM airs on more than 570 stations in North America.

While hosting The Nighthawk, a wildly successful late-night program on KTRS in St. Louis, Noory was recruited by Premiere Networks to guest host on Coast to Coast AM with Art Bell. He became the permanent host of the overnight program on Jan. 1, 2003, following Bell’s retirement. Since then, Noory’s audience has continued to grow.

Noory captivates program listeners with his discussions of paranormal phenomena, time travel, alien abductions, conspiracies and all things curious and unexplained. He says he is driven by the desire to solve the great mysteries of our time.

From his first days as a radio broadcaster, he’s “wanted to cover stories that the mainstream media never touch — the unusual, the paranormal and things like that. I learned that broadcast is the best business for exploring these issues, and I’ve been doing it for years,” he said

He dates his interest in these matters to the book “We Are Not Alone” by Walter Sullivan, which his mother gave him when he was 13. He’s been hooked ever since.