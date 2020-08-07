Co-Alliance and Harvest Land to Pursue Merger

Indiana-based agricultural cooperatives Co-Alliance, LLP and Harvest Land Cooperative announced on Thursday an agreement to pursue a merger.

“This merger will offer exceptional opportunities to our farmer-owners in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois. The expanded resources, more robust product line and extension of quality service will extend beyond what the two co-ops could offer individually. Together, we anticipate great success in cultivating opportunities for our members through this historic merger with the Co-Alliance team,” said Scott Logue, CEO of Harvest Land.

The merger would bring efficiencies to the agronomy, energy, grain, swine, and animal nutrition services of each company and is representative of the importance of scale in the cooperative model serving local farmers.

“The opportunity to merge with Harvest Land brings both companies a chance to enhance their customer experience and meet the growing demands of the ever-changing agriculture industry. We are excited to bring this powerful combination to our grower members,” added Kevin Still, CEO of Co-Alliance.

Due diligence will begin in the coming months with hope to complete the merger in 2021.

Co-Alliance and Harvest Land are already partnered on United Agronomy Services, LLP, a full-service agronomy retailer in Summitville, Indiana. This location is consistently a top performer for both parent companies.