Co-Alliance and Harvest Land Merge

Indiana-based agriculture & energy cooperatives Harvest Land Co-op, Inc. & Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. (formerly Co-Alliance, LLP), announce today that both sets of boards and memberships have overwhelmingly agreed to merge. The new organization will be named Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc. and the merger will take effect on February 1, 2021. This merger creates a cooperative that is focused on delivering an unmatched customer experience to its members.

The newly formed Co-Alliance Cooperative, services customers in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan & Illinois. It has four core divisions, including Agronomy, Energy, Grain and Swine & Animal Nutrition. Together, this new cooperative will have over 1000 employees and $1.3 billion in sales.

The boards have chosen Kevin Still current President & CEO of Co-Alliance, to be the new President & CEO of the merged cooperative. Harvest Land CEO Scott Logue will become the Executive Vice President of Co-Alliance Cooperative, Inc.

“Co-Alliance Cooperative brings together two extremely strong cooperatives with a successful history of servicing member-owners at the highest level. I anticipate this strong combination will provide synergies and resources that will enhance our customers’ experience and prepare us to meet the needs of our future stakeholders,” said Kevin Still

“Merging Co-Alliance & Harvest Land enriches our ability to embrace the cooperative spirit by focusing on our member’s needs and investing in our local communities. This historic merger creates a cooperative that can proactively navigate the ever-changing industries we service and provide an environment in which our customers and employees thrive,” added Scott Logue.

Co-Alliance Cooperative will be headquartered in Avon, Indiana.