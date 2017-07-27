Clyde Theatre renovations begin

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Work to turn Fort Wayne’s historic Clyde Theatre into a new music and event venue is underway.

A special groundbreaking was held Thursday afternoon for the renovation work, which Mayor Tom Henry says extends beyond the theatre on Bluffton Road.

“The whole idea is to reinvest in the entire Quimby Village shopping center,” Henry says. “We’re really trying to make the south part of town what it once was, and that’s where people could enjoy shopping and entertainment.”

The City of Fort Wayne is contributing $1-million in Legacy funding to the project, which has also received significant support from Sweetwater Sound founder Chuck Surack.