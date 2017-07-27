Clyde Theatre renovation begins today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana/WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry will help break ground today on the renovation and expansion of Clyde Theatre, according to Inside Indiana Business.

The project plans include a two-story art gallery and a performance hall, which will seat up to 2,200 people.

The renovation and expansion will cost more than $5 million, but will transform the 21,000 square-foot theatre into a multi-use and entertainment venue.

The groundbreaking ceremony takes place Thursday, July 27 at 1:30 p.m.