Club Room at the Clyde partners with Federated Media stations for “Delivered with Love” campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new program allows you to nominate a Fort Wayne resident or family for a free meal.

WOWO’s sister stations K-105 and WMEE have partnered with the Club Room at The Clyde for the “Delivered With Love” campaign, which invites the radio stations’ Facebook and Instagram fans to nominate someone in the community that is doing something meaningful, needs extra support, or just needs to know that they are loved.

The Club Room will choose the week’s winners on Monday, then coordinate with the people who nominated them to deliver the meals.

“Giving back to the community during these challenging times is top of mind for our team,” said The Clyde Executive Director Gregg Coyle. “The Delivered With Love campaign is one small way we can support the individuals and families that make up our incredible fan base. The best way to get through this crisis is together.”

The campaign hopes to spotlight:

· Hospital workers working long shifts to enjoy a cooked meal together with their families.

· Neighbors checking in on older neighbors to make sure they are ok and eating well / healthy.

· Front line workers who work in grocery stores/essential businesses that should be appreciated.

· Medical offices that are staying open to cater to patients.

· Stories about individuals and families in the community that deserve to be highlighted.

Since the campaign launched earlier this month, the Club Room has delivered fan-nominated meals to healthcare workers, the family of a fireman / EMT, a nursing home, and more – with plans for even more deliveries as the venue continues to receive submissions during this time of need.

To submit a nomination, click here, then share the story of what they are doing to better the community or how they are giving back during the COVID-19 crisis.