Club Room at the Clyde expansion is underway

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Less than one year after opening, The Club Room at the Clyde is seeing a major expansion.

The project will double the capacity for dining and special events by expanding the building across an existing alley and into an existing building to the east. In addition to more seating, the new addition will include the new “Crescendo Coffee & More” featuring Utopian Coffee, which is the same coffee as is at the Crescendo Cafe at Sweetwater. In addition to coffee products, the new Crescendo will feature ice cream, homemade pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches as well as pizza. Crescendo will welcome visitors to Quimby Village as a destination spot and will be open regardless of events at the Clyde. An outdoor patio will be part of the new facade and will be open during warmer weather.

The Club Room will remain open during construction. Monday Blues Jam Sessions with G-Money take place every Monday from 8:00-11:00pm and Winter Jazz Sessions featuring the Alicia Pyle Quartet are every Wednesday from 8:00-10:00pm. Friday Night Vibes presented by WBOI featuring local bands and musicians every Friday from 8:00-10:30pm. All are free events.

The Clyde and The Club Room at The Clyde are owned by Sweetwater Founder & CEO Chuck Surack and his wife Lisa. “We are thrilled with how the community has embraced The Club Room in the past year and made it a destination for outstanding food and live, local music. There’s no other place like it in Fort Wayne,” Surack said. “This project reinforces our commitment to redevelopment in the area.”

The Clubroom at The Clyde opened adjacent to The Clyde in March of 2019, delicious lunch, dinner, and late-night menu options, an impressive list of fine cocktails, and a wide array of live entertainment. Located at 1806 Bluffton Road, The Club Room features a relaxed atmosphere in a newly-remodeled space designed to celebrate art, food, and live music. In addition to dining room seating and a full-service bar, The Club Room at The Clyde also has a stage area for patrons to enjoy live entertainment on a regular basis.

Powered by Sweetwater, The Clyde is a state-of-the-art concert, live entertainment, and event venue in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was built as the region’s premier movie house in 1951 but stood vacant from the early 1990s until it opened in May of 2018 after a massive renovation and expansion thanks to new owners Chuck and Lisa Surack. The Clyde features a 21,000 square foot main performance hall, 10,400 square foot lobby, plus a second floor VIP gallery with box seating. Artist amenities include 7,000 square feet of dressing rooms, a stage extension and backstage production loading docks. The venue boasts world-class sound and lighting systems by Sweetwater and hosts live concerts, entertainment acts and corporate and private events. Since opening, The Clyde has hosted over 200 shows. For more information visit www.clydetheatre.com.