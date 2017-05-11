Closed Fort Wayne restaurant to be replaced with retail location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A former restaurant on Coliseum Blvd will soon be torn down to make way for a retail space.

The Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant closed down in June 2015, and the building near Glenbrook Square has been vacant ever since. The Fort Wayne Plan Commission is expected to approve plans to tear down the restaurant to make way for a building that would house “multiple” retail tenants, according to the Journal Gazette.

McCormack Family Investments LLC and Robert McCormack of Fishers are in charge of the property now. The Plan Commission will vote on the project Monday night.