Clearing Storm Debris A Challenge For City Officials and Residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The strong storms last weekend accompanied with gusty winds, plus another round of severe weather expected today has left debris cleanup extensive. Director of Public Information for the City of Fort Wayne, Frank Suarez says that weekend storms pushed twigs, leaves and other debris into street gutters and storm drains, and with rain in the forecast, that it is time to take action and protect homes and neighborhoods.

With more than 22,000 storm water drains across the city, Suarez is calling on all residents to do their part in trying to clear storm drains to help the flow or rainwater and to help try and prevent neighborhood flooding. Clogged drains can cause storm water to overflow into streets, yards, and homes. Once items are pulled or swept up from the drains and gutters, residents should throw the debris into the trash so it does not wash back into the drain when the rain comes once again.