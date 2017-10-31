Clean Water Indiana grants awarded to 25 counties, including Allen County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): As of Tuesday afternoon, 25 counties, including Allen County, were awarded Clean Water Indiana grants. The nearly $900,000 in funds were awarded by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and the State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB). These grants will help fund conservation projects designed to improve water quality all across the state.
“We’re starting to see a significant reduction in the amount of sediment and nutrients prevented from entering Indiana’s waterways, as a result of Clean Water Indiana,” said Melissa Rekeweg, ISDA interim director. “There is still much work to be done to improve our water quality, and these grants are critical to that effort.”
The Clean Water Indiana program is funded, in part, by the state’s cigarette tax revenue. It was established to provide financial assistance to landowners and conservation districts, as an effort to reduce non-point sources of water pollution.
The following list includes the grants that were awarded for 2018. The total funding amount was $897,034.50.
- Allen County: $24,300
- Blackford County (Adams, Jays, Wells counties): $154,500
- Dearborn County (Ohio County): $107,000
- Dubois County (Daviess, Martin counties): $95,250
- Fulton County: $55,500
- Jefferson County (Clark County): $66,990
- Knox County (Pike, Sullivan, Dubois, Daviess, Warrick counties): $52,500
- Marion County: $60,000
- Pike County (Gibson County): $84,000
- Rush County (Shelby County): $4,912.50
- Steuben County: $25,750
- Vanderburgh County (Gibson, Pike, Posey, Warrick counties): $95,000
- Wabash County: $22,300
- Warrick County (Posey, Vanderburgh counties): $49,032
For more information related to the CWI program visit www.in.gov/isda/2361.htm.