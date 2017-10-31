Clean Water Indiana grants awarded to 25 counties, including Allen County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): As of Tuesday afternoon, 25 counties, including Allen County, were awarded Clean Water Indiana grants. The nearly $900,000 in funds were awarded by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and the State Soil Conservation Board (SSCB). These grants will help fund conservation projects designed to improve water quality all across the state.

“We’re starting to see a significant reduction in the amount of sediment and nutrients prevented from entering Indiana’s waterways, as a result of Clean Water Indiana,” said Melissa Rekeweg, ISDA interim director. “There is still much work to be done to improve our water quality, and these grants are critical to that effort.”

The Clean Water Indiana program is funded, in part, by the state’s cigarette tax revenue. It was established to provide financial assistance to landowners and conservation districts, as an effort to reduce non-point sources of water pollution.

The following list includes the grants that were awarded for 2018. The total funding amount was $897,034.50.

Allen County: $24,300

Blackford County (Adams, Jays, Wells counties): $154,500

Dearborn County (Ohio County): $107,000

Dubois County (Daviess, Martin counties): $95,250

Fulton County: $55,500

Jefferson County (Clark County): $66,990

Knox County (Pike, Sullivan, Dubois, Daviess, Warrick counties): $52,500

Marion County: $60,000

Pike County (Gibson County): $84,000

Rush County (Shelby County): $4,912.50

Steuben County: $25,750

Vanderburgh County (Gibson, Pike, Posey, Warrick counties): $95,000

Wabash County: $22,300

Warrick County (Posey, Vanderburgh counties): $49,032

For more information related to the CWI program visit www.in.gov/isda/2361.htm.