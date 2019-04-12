Claypool man arrested on child porn charges Thursday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Claypool man was arrested on child porn charges Thursday.

The investigation began in January when the Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, received a cyber tip from the National Center for Mission and Exploited Children.

The investigation led to police obtaining a search warrant, which was served at 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

Kenneth R. Hyatt, 51, was arrested at his residence and booked in the Kosciusko County Jail, without bond, on the following charges:

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography (victims under the age of 12), Level 5 Felony – Two Counts

Additional charges are pending.