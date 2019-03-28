City website helps residents check water quality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne has set up a way for you to check the city’s water quality at a moment’s notice.

Water Quality Supervisor Vicky Zehr tells Fort Wayne’s NBC 33-million gallons of drinking water are produced every day at the city’s Water Filtration Plant, and it’s clean… but sometimes there’s still a taste or odor that seems off.

“For taste and odor, powdered, activated carbon is the main chemical we use… the problem is it can only remove so much.”

That’s why their website has details on what the current water conditions are, information on what affects the city’s water supply, and a chance for you to offer feedback.