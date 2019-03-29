City Utilities to take part in National Water Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Monday marks the start of National Water Week, and City Utilities is planning a variety of events to celebrate Fort Wayne’s water and to help protect the city’s resources.
According to a recent survey by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, 40 out of 50 states, including Indiana, will have shortages of fresh water resources by 2023.
During National Water Week, professionals will participate in congressional briefings to advocate for a greater federal investment in water infrastructure. The week also focuses on the value of water and water utilities, environmental protection, economic development and job creation, and national clean water policy.
The following events will take place throughout Fort Wayne:
- Saturday, March 30: City Utilities will host tours of the award-winning Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant. The event is free with guided tours taking place from 10 a.m. – noon.
- Monday, April 1: Connect – City Utilities will be delivering water to elementary school students.
- Tuesday, April 2: Protect – City Utilities will make strides to protect the City’s water source.
- Wednesday, April 3: Replace – City Utilities will replace pipes that break frequently.
- Thursday, April 4: Enjoy – City Utilities will team up with Conjure Coffee for Coffee at the Water Plant. From 10 a.m. to noon, residents can sample coffee, learn from historians about the building’s architecture and take a tour of the plant.