City Utilities to take part in National Water Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Monday marks the start of National Water Week, and City Utilities is planning a variety of events to celebrate Fort Wayne’s water and to help protect the city’s resources.

According to a recent survey by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, 40 out of 50 states, including Indiana, will have shortages of fresh water resources by 2023.

During National Water Week, professionals will participate in congressional briefings to advocate for a greater federal investment in water infrastructure. The week also focuses on the value of water and water utilities, environmental protection, economic development and job creation, and national clean water policy.

The following events will take place throughout Fort Wayne: