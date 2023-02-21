City Utilities says Fort Wayne water is safe from Ohio train derailment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Utilities says the chemical spill caused by the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has no effect on drinking water here

East Palestine is nearly 300 miles southeast of Fort Wayne, with the city’s water coming primarily from the St. Joseph River, which flows here from the north, starting in Michigan.

They say there has been unfounded speculation on social media about local water safety. While they say it is understandable for residents to be concerned, the derailment has no impact on drinking water here.