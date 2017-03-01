City Utilities proposes stormwater fee increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne’s residential stormwater fees could be going up slightly if a proposal by Fort Wayne City Utilities is approved.

Right now, residential customers pay $3.65 a month for stormwater services, but City Utilities is asking for a 75-cent increase for this year and each of the next two years to help pay for $40-million in plans to improve neighborhood drainage.

That would raise the monthly fee to $5.90 per month by 2019. The rate for non-residential customers would go up to $4.75 a month by the same time period.

A public hearing on the request has been set for March 8th. You can read the full presentation laying out the reasoning for the increase below.

BOW Stormwater Presentation by Saige Driver on Scribd