FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will unveil the next phase of Riverfront development on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

This event will be held at the Park Foundation Pavilion at Promenade Park. It will include to short presentations and a display of renderings for phase II of Riverfront development. Those presentations will be held at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.